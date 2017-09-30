To help those affected by domestic violence group host luggage collection drive

Carry with Respect began its month-long campaign Saturday to help collect bags, suitcases and backpacks for those affected by domestic violence to store their belongings.

The event called Case for Dignity and Awareness Collection Drive was hosted from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 5302 Elgin Ave. Most of the bags collected will go to help Women's Protective Services and Voice of Hope in Lubbock.

This event will be hosted every Saturday during the same hours, in the same location.

The goal set for this was to spread the message of the month-long drive, 3 to 3K, a Gofundme fundraiser to continues the bag drive. For those wanting to participate in 3 to 3K they are asked to donate $3 or more and, or share the Gofundme link to three other friends on social media.

Another option for 3 to 3K is to buy specific types of bags from eBay and ship them to a specific addressed. More information can be found on its Facebook and Gofundme pages. The Gofundme page will be available until Oct. 31.

