South Plains Auto Task Force seeks help in finding vehicles

2004 Chevy SSR, yellow in color with red/orange flames on hood and front doors( actual photo) (Source: South Plains Auto Task Force)

The South Plains Auto Task force is asking for the public's help in finding three vehicles that were stolen in the 1800 block of County Road 6900.

A 2001 Chevy Z06 Corvette with chrome wheels and a canary yellow color, a red 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and a 2004 Chevy SSR that is yellow with orange flames were all stolen.

Anyone with information on the vehicles should contact SPATF at 806-775-1569.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.