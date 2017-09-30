Wayland Baptist wins over Lyon College

Provided by Wayland Baptist Athletics

BATESVILLE, Ark. – Daniel Martinez kicked a 41-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give Wayland Baptist a 30-28 Central States Football League victory over Lyon College here Saturday night.

The Pioneers had fallen behind, 28-27, when Lyon drove 95 yards and scored with 55 seconds left. Wayland took possession at its own 41-yard line after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Lyon on the kickoff return, and on the first play from scrimmage sophomore quarterback Danny Campos – who stepped in when Mitchell Parsley was injured in the third quarter – completed a 28-yard pass to Malik Sims.

De’Sean Johnson ran for 12 yards to the 19, then after a 5-yard loss the Pioneers called timeout and brought on Martinez to attempt the game-winner. After a timeout by Lyon to ice him, Martinez booted the Pioneers to victory.

JaQuavious Dean made the special teams tackle at the Lyon 37-yard line, then freshman defensive lineman Brandon Forward ended the game with a walk-off sack.

It was the second straight victory for Wayland (3-2, 2-1 CSFL), which also won in dramatic fashion last week, 24-23, when Texas College failed on a two-point conversion with 59 seconds to go.

Against Lyon (2-4, 0-3), Wayland scored on the game’s first drive as Martinez booted a 25-yard field goal.

The Scots immediately responded, returning the ensuing kickoff 65 yards and taking just three plays to score on a 31-yard pass.

Wayland regained the lead with its first touchdown on its next possession, driving 80 yards with the payoff coming on a 42-yard pass from Parsley to Sims. With 2:53 left in the first, the Pioneers were up 10-7.

That’s the way it stayed until Lyon, on fourth-and-four, ripped off a 38-yard run with just over two minutes left before halftime. The Scots didn’t have the lead for long, though, as Johnson returned the kickoff 37 yards to give WBU good field position. Parsley gained 35 yards to Lyon’s 12 on a QB keeper, then two plays later found Sims in the end zone with just 19 seconds left before halftime.

Wayland added to its three-point lead as a result of an interception by Nico Pierson, who returned the pick eight yards to the Lyon 32. From there, Parsley and Sims hooked up for a 12-yard gain, Johnson ran for 12 more, then Parsley scored from 10 yards away on a keeper. Martinez’s PAT put Wayland up 24-14 just over three minutes into the second half.

The Scots again cut it to three when they scored on a 13-yard run on the last play of the third.

On Wayland’s next play from scrimmage, Peterson ripped off a 54-yard run to the Lyon 1-yard line, but the Pioneers had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Martinez to make it 27-21.

The WBU defense forced a three-and-out, and the Pioneers drove to midfield before having to punt. A 44-yard punt and excellent cover by Christian Casanova pinned the Scots at their own 5-yard line, but Lyon put together an impressive 14-play drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run with only 55 seconds to go.

That gave Campos, Sims and the rest of the Pioneers just enough time to get the ball into position for Martinez to do his thing.

The win – the Pioneers’ first on the road after three season-opening away setbacks – kept Wayland’s record against Lyon perfect in four meetings.

Parsley completed 13-of-21 passes for 163 yards and two TDs and ran for another 95 yards on seven carries with one score, while Campos came in and went 7-of-13 for 75 yards. Jerrell Peterson rushed 11 times for 77 yards, and Sims had six catches for 127 yards and two scores.

On defense, Zac Hollingsworth and Brian Johnson ended with seven tackles apiece, with Johnson also getting an interception.

Wayland is back at home Oct. 7 to host Oklahoma Panhandle State (3-1, 2-0), which had the weekend off. The Aggies last weekend defeated Lyon, 42-21, in Goodwell. OPSU also owns wins over McMurry (10-0) and Bacone (31-8) with its loss coming to Tarleton State (48-20).