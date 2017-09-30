TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident on University Avenue reroutes traffic - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident on University Avenue reroutes traffic

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Police and EMS check the scene near Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Police and EMS check the scene near Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

An incident near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue has prompted a traffic reroute.

Traffic near the area has been diverted to the eastbound access road.

