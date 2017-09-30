TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident on University Avenue reroutes traffic

Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Price's exit is another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.
Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.
An incident near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue has prompted a traffic reroute.
