2 taken into custody after Sunday morning police chase

Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.
Price's exit is another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.
