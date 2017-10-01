2 taken into custody after Sunday morning police chase

A 24-year-old and 19-year-old male are in custody after a pursuit that started near Avenue V and ended near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q on Sunday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday a Lubbock Police Department officer heard gunshots in the area of Marsha Sharp and Avenue V, according to an LPD news release. The officer tried to stop a Chevy SUV he thought was connected to the shots, but the suspect refused to stop and initiated a pursuit.

While fleeing, the suspect hit a vehicle on Mac Davis Lane, which injured a person, and kept driving on through the Texas Tech campus. He drove through Drive of Champions and onto the eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp.

Police then believe the SUV stalled for a bit while on the freeway and officer attempted to perform a felony stop on the vehicle. But the suspect was able to start the SUV again and fled from officers.

He continued on Marsha Sharp, pulled off near Avenue Q and made a stop in the parking lot of a Burger King at 1804 4th St., where police were able to apprehend both suspects.

The only injuries were those of the hit and run victim on Mac Davis, but those were minor and the person was not transported to the hospital.

The names of the two people arrested have not been released yet, but KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

