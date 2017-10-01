TxDOT to begin bridge maintenance projects

Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.
Media titan Samuel Irving "Si" Newhouse Jr. has died at 89.
The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the independence referendum, which is backed by Catalan regional authorities.
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.
President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.
