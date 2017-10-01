TxDOT to begin bridge maintenance projects

Bridge maintenance work to repaint various parts of the Marsha Sharp Freeway will begin on Monday on parts of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Loop 289 and Spur 327.

The project, headed by Champion Infrastructure, LLC, will begin at the Spur 327 bridges and make its way around town, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release. It is also expected to cost around $1 million.

This is expected to create traffic delays as lanes, cross streets and intersections will be closed throughout various points in the project. This is expected to last through mid December, then work will be suspended and resumed once weather allows.

Motorist are asked to be cognizant of these detours and possibly seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.