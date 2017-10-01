I Beat Pete: Race For The Cure

This week we did a challenge with Race For The Cure. Their event is Saturday Oct. 7 and registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Civic Center.

This was a timed obstacle course, playing some corn hole, then rolling pink volleyballs to knock down pink flamingos and then kicking the pink ball into a net.

I have been u see the weather all week with a virus so I was hoping I wouldn't need to do to much to help the team win.

Remember, the Race For The Cure is Saturday October 7th.

