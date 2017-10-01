I Beat Pete: Race For The Cure

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.
The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.
Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.
Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.
President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.
President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.
The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the independence referendum, which is backed by Catalan regional authorities.
The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the independence referendum, which is backed by Catalan regional authorities.
Price's exit is another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.
Price's exit is another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.