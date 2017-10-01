End Zone Team of the Week: Lorenzo Hornets - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Team of the Week: Lorenzo Hornets

For the first time since 1980, the Lorenzo Hornets are 5-0 on the season. 

They started the season beating a really good Amherst team 41-34, and haven't looked back.

Head Coach Kevin Roberts and the team came to the KCBD studio to talk to us about this season.  

The Hornets have two more non-conference games, before they start conference play. 

The Hornets are slated to host Silverton on Friday night, kickoff is slated for 7:30p.m. 

