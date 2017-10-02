WATCH LIVE: Update on mass shooting in Las Vegas

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire into a crowd at a concert in Las Vegas around 10:00 pm local time Sunday night.

WATCH LIVE: Get the latest updates here

Authorities are saying this is the biggest mass shooting in U.S. history, passing the Pulse Nightclub shooting that killed 49 people.

Police say the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when he unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor music festival below. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when shots rang out.

According to the Clark County Sheriff, the gunman killed himself before police arrived. They found more than 10 guns in the hotel room.

Police located a woman, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who they say is a companion of Paddock. Danley may have been his roommate. They are questioning her now.

If you are looking to locate missing loved ones after the shooting, you can call 1-866-535-5654.

Police: For families looking to locate missing loved ones after Las Vegas concert mass shooting, call 1-866-535-5654. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

Nearby, McCarran International Airport diverted dozens of flights. Guests were evacuated from hotels on the Las Vegas strip during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with videos or photos from the incident to call 1-800-CALLFBI.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.