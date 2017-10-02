WATCH LIVE: Update on mass shooting in Las Vegas

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot twice in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.
