Family: Texas Tech grad shot in Las Vegas mass shooting

Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.

Danae Gibbs, who graduated from Texas Tech University in May 2017, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night. She was apparently among the more than 400 injured in the shooting.

A woman claiming to be Danae's friend commented on the KCBD social media post saying "(Danae) was shot once in the leg but the bullet went to the stomach. She was not shot twice. She had to have surgery to remove the bullet but she is stable and in recovery!"

Police say the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when he unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor music festival below. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when shots rang out.

According to the Clark County Sheriff, the gunman killed himself before police arrived. They found more than 10 guns in the hotel room.

At least 58 people are dead and more than 515 injured.

Friends of Danae say she was a member of Trinity Church.

