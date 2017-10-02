Texas Tech grad injured in Las Vegas mass shooting expected to make full recovery

Danae Gibbs, who graduated from Texas Tech University in May 2017, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night as was among the more than 500 injured in the shooting.

KXAS reports that the bullet went through her leg and lodged in her spine. The bullet cannot be removed at this time, but doctors say she is expected to make a full recovery.

Danae's friends say she is a member of Trinity Church.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with Danae's medical expenses.

