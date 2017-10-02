Police ID suspects in connection to shots fired in Lakeridge area

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department report there have been four arrests in connection to calls about multiple gunshots over the weekend in the Lakeridge area.

On Sunday night, around 7:15 p.m., multiple calls came in about shots fired in the area near 85th Street and Quinton.

Officials say enough information was gathered to track down the suspects to a home in the 500 block of 50th Street.

The four males believed to be involved in the multiple shots fired calls were arrested and charged with organized crime, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated assault. Two of them had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. A fifth male at the home was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

According to police, 20-year-old Christoper Lee Flores, 17-year-old Isaiah Lara, 17-year-old Bryan Benavidez and 23-year-old Timothy Benavidez were arrested in connection to the shooting. All have been charged with engaging in organized crime, aggravated assault and theft of a firearm.

Christopher Flores and Timothy Benavidez were also arrested for having two outstanding misdemeanor warrants each.

All four are being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond each.

During the arrest, 25-year-old John Lara was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a more than $85,000 bond.

