3rd annual Shred-A-Thon is Wednesday

The third annual Shred-A-Thon is coming up this week!

KCBD is partnering with First Bank & Trust, Lubbock File Room, Racer Classic Car Wash, and Shropshire Insurance to help you protect your identity and your family's security.

You can protect your sensitive information by dropping off documents like tax returns, junk mail and any other paperwork, and we'll shred it all for free. Remember to bring paper documents only, in envelopes or cardboard boxes. No plastic bags, glass, or metal objects will be accepted.

You can drop off documents from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 4th, at the NEW LOCATION of the FirstBank & Trust Operations Center at 98th and Slide. You will be directed to the parking lot between the PrimeWest building and Racer Classic Car Wash.

Representatives from the American Diabetes Association will be on site if you would like to make a donation when you drop off your documents.

