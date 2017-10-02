American Red Cross South Plains Chapter deployed for Hurricane Harvey relief

Information provided by the South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross

On August 28, Executive Director Laura Hann was deployed to respond to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Dallas, Texas. Less than a week after returning to Lubbock, she was deployed again. Hann and Brad Larson, an American Red Cross board member, have just returned back to Lubbock.

Disaster services volunteers must be able to serve a 10-day minimum. Each day they work one shift at a shelter. Responsibilities include setting up cots and blankets, distributing comfort kits, providing warm meals, and keeping spirits high.

“These hurricanes have left paths of destruction,” said Hann. “It’s truly amazing to work for the American Red Cross as they jump right in to help victims start rebuilding their lives. For me and many other Red Cross volunteers, our shifts lasted upwards of 17 hours because there was so much to do and such a passion to help the victims.”

“I was deployed to Florida after Hurricane Irma,” says Brad Larson, an American Red Cross volunteer. “I drove an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to Florida to deliver supplies to shelters and start assessing damage done by the hurricane. It’s a truly humbling experience for people to be thankful for you in the midst of one of the most stressful times in their lives.”

Volunteers and donations will be needed for many months following Hurricane Harvey, Maria and Irma. To become a volunteer, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer. Donations can be made in-person, by mail, through text message (REDCROSS to 90999), or online at www.redcross.org/donate.