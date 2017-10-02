American Red Cross South Plains Chapter deployed for Hurricane Harvey relief

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.
Several people with Lubbock ties were in Las Vegas during the deadly attack that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
