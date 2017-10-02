DaMarcus Fields wins Big XII Newcomer of the Week

For the third-consecutive week a Red Raider football player has won a Big XII weekly award, as DaMarcus Fields wins the Big XII Newcomer of the week.

In the game against Oklahoma State, Fields had five tackles, one pass break up, and a pick-six.

The interception was a momentum changer in the game, Oklahoma State was driving down the field again leading 7-0 at that point.

But, Fields 95-yard pick-six sparked the team and the stadium at the game.

With that interception, DaMarcus now has now forced two turnovers on the season. (His first was a fumble)

The DaMarcus Fields and the Red Raiders look to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season, as they hit the road to take on Kansas.

Kick off for that game is slated for 11 a.m.

