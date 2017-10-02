Lady Raiders announce throwback game at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum

For the first time since 1997-98 basketball season, the Lady Raiders will play a game inside the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders will host UT-Rio Grande Valley inside the Coliseum on December 17th, for a throwback game celebrating the past and present Lady Raiders.

During this game, the team will wear special throwback uniforms.

The Municipal Coliseum was Texas Tech’s home court for 22-season.

Currently, the Lady Raiders hold a 33-home game win streak inside of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

The Red Raiders will also host a game inside the Coliseum on December 16th, when they host Rice in their throwback game.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.