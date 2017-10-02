Lubbock family in Vegas during deadly attack

Several people with Lubbock ties were in Las Vegas during the deadly attack that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

One local family was in Vegas to celebrate their twin daughter's birthday and was just yards away from the concert location.

The Kruger family was staying at the Bellagio Hotel on the Vegas Strip which they say is about a hundred yards from where the shooting happened,

They weren't at the concert, but they were in a cab back to their hotel when the shots rang out.

"We could hear the gunshots going off it was echoing inside the buildings as we were going in and out of there," said Jeff Kruger.

Kruger said it was madness inside their hotel lobby. When they got back all the tables in the casino were turned over and people were running as fast as they could trying to figure out what was going on.

Their hotel was so close to the concert venue, some thought the shooter was actually in the Bellagio.

When hotel staff started relocating the guests to a different part of the hotel, Kruger took it upon himself to move his family to a safe place.

"I took my family and we kind of went in a corner. i found a bunch of stuff to pile around us where it looked like we were a part of the convention stuff," said Kruger.

They hid in that spot for more than an hour until things calmed down.

It wasn't until this morning they learned they had witnessed the deadliest mass shooting in U.S history.

"Little different feel in Vegas this morning. Nobody's out," Kruger said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.