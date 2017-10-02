Hospice of Lubbock calls for volunteers

Nearly one-quarter of kidney dialysis patients admitted to the hospital are readmitted within 30 days after discharge, a new study finds.
Taxes, sales restrictions and other policies aimed at alcohol control appear to reduce the likelihood that murders and other violent crimes will be alcohol-related, according to a new study.
Verzenio (abemaciclib) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat women with certain advanced forms of breast cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.
The first fingerstick-free blood sugar monitoring system for adults with diabetes has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Women with heart disease aren't treated as aggressively in the operating room as men are, and delays in diagnosis may be the reason why, a new Canadian study suggests.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Verzenio (abemaciclib) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat women with certain advanced forms of breast cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.
Women with heart disease aren't treated as aggressively in the operating room as men are, and delays in diagnosis may be the reason why, a new Canadian study suggests.
Flu season is fast approaching, and U.S. health officials are worried that this season could be a bad one.
