Hospice of Lubbock calls for volunteers

Hospice ministers to the terminally ill and their families to help ease that final journey in life. For Hospice of Lubbock, a non-profit and the first of its kind in this area, it takes a lot of volunteers to serve so many families.

And if you have thought about becoming a volunteer, now's your chance.

Hospice of Lubbock is offering a free volunteer training session this weekend.

Cheryl Presley, the Volunteer Coordinator, says one thing you don't need for this is a a background in medicine. "They're not coming in with a stethoscope . "They're not coming in to take their temperature. They're not coming in to do anything medical with them. They are simply there to be a presence. It's so rewarding for the volunteers."

Cheryl says people will say I want to know how to make sure I say the right thing. That's important, but even more than that, we want them to know how to listen. Hospice would also like to recruit more volunteers who are veterans. Many of the terminally ill have served our country and would like to reminisce with others who have also served.

However, for those who may not feel comfortable working directly with the patients, there are many more volunteer opportunities. Cheryl says, "We have other volunteers - some that help in the office, some that help with special events - so there are other ways for volunteers to get involved if they feel not quite comfortable enough to work directly with the patients."

The volunteer training is free this weekend, Friday night from 6 to 10, Saturday from 8 to 4, and Sunday afternoon from 1 to 5. For more information and to reserve your spot, call 795-2751.

