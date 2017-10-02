Rain back in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday

After a beautiful start to the week with highs in the 80s, plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, that'll be changing over the next couple of days.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds and slightly lower afternoon temps. On Tuesday the daytime highs will range from 75-84 degrees across the South Plains.

Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and showers and storms are expected to continue through Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to average between 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The rain potential will decrease on Thursday with a slight chance on Friday and Saturday.

As the rain moves out the daytime highs will move up to the 80s by the weekend. After that, get ready for a shot of cold temps early next week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.