Lubbock doctor leads Sudan Celebration

It was a misty morning on Saturday but most of Sudan turned out to celebrate the town's 100th anniversary with a longtime Lubbock doctor serving as Grand Marshall of the parade.

Dr. Robert Salem, renowned for his role in bringing heart surgery to West Texas, still offices in the Heart and Vascular Institute at Covenant after a medical career that has spanned more than 60 years.

But instead of his stature as a surgeon, Dr. Salem was recognized Saturday as a favorite son of Sudan. He was also the key note speaker for the celebration. So, congratulations Sudan and also to Dr. Salem!

Photos in video provided by Lamb County Leader-News.

