LPD closing N. Indiana & Auburn intersection until noon to investigate July fatal motorcycle crash

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.