LPD closing N. Indiana & Auburn intersection until noon to investigate July fatal motorcycle crash

The intersection of North Indiana Avenue and Auburn street will be closed from 9:00 am to noon Tuesday while Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators map out the scene of a fatal crash from July.

Traffic will be blocked for both north and southbound, and traffic will be diverted through the neighborhood.

Around 5:15 pm on Sunday, July 9th, officers were called to North Indiana Avenue and Baylor Street for a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, 49-year-old Albert Benavidez, was rushed by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Benavidez later died. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Two people in the minivan, a 57-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman, were also taken by ambulance to the hospital with moderate injuries. The third passenger, a 12-year-old boy, was picked up by a friend and taken by a private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, initial information indicates the motorcycle was traveling northbound on North Indiana Avenue. The minivan was turning south onto North Indiana from Baylor Street. As the minivan pulled out onto Indiana, the motorcycle collided with the driver side of the van.

