Lubbock couple celebrating anniversary in Vegas: 'I just wanted to save my wife'

At first, they thought it was fireworks. Then the second round of shots came and a Lubbock couple celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary knew what was going on.

"People started dropping, just dropping. I got my wife under the chair she was in and I laid on top of the chairs to shield her," said Clay Wilson to People Magazine. "When the shots stopped for a second, we ran to try to exit the venue."

The barrage of gunfire killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others.

Clay and his wife Kelli were in Las Vegas, celebrating their anniversary on Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest. Jason Aldean was closing the show and Kelli is a huge fan. They say they have been to 10 of his concerts.

Aldean was on the stage for just a couple of minutes before a gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay casino. The gunman has been identified by officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Clay and his wife say they were standing to the right of the stage in a VIP section.

"In my head, I just wanted to save my wife," he says. He said during his interview his wife called their children as she was hiding underneath some chairs. He said their children were able to hear the gunshots on the phone. They wanted to tell them they loved them and they weren't sure if they were going to make it out of there.

Clay says they were able to escape after hiding in a concession area and then under a stairway. They flagged down a man who happened to be an Uber driver. The driver took them back to their hotel, which was still on lockdown.

