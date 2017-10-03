Free Creative Learners Reading Fair aims to help students with l - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Free Creative Learners Reading Fair aims to help students with learning disabilities

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Creative Learners Reading Fair (Source: Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater) Creative Learners Reading Fair (Source: Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Institute for Creative Learners and the Science Spectrum are teaming up for the second year to host the Creative Learners Reading Fair.

The Institute for Creative Learners has a mission of helping students learn, especially students who struggle to read, understand and succeed in a traditional learning atmosphere.

Creative Learners provides programs to help students learn in their own way and helps parents identify and intervene on their child's behalf.

On Saturday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Science Spectrum, families can attend the free Creative Learners Reading Fair, which will highlight learning difficulties in young students while offering fun activities along with learning issues awareness.

There will be certified dyslexia therapists on hand to discuss problems, give "mini" assessments, and offer guidance on seeking solutions to suspected reading and learning problems.

Merinda Condra is the CEO of the Institute for Creative Learns and said this free day of reading, learning and dyslexia awareness will help shed a light on the problem of identifying learning disabilities and different learning styles.

The event and regular Science Spectrum Museum admission is free to children up to age 12.

FREE Reading Fair Activities:

  • Mini Dyslexia Screenings
  • Face Painting
  • Story Telling
  • Puppet Shows
  • Miniature Horses
  • Dog Agility and Obedience Demos
  • Short Performances by the Lubbock Community Theater
  • Activity Booths
  • Free Books
  • Meet Curious George and Raider Red!

Vendors & Exhibitors

  • The Institute for Creative Learners
  • PBS Kids
  • Boys and Girls Clubs
  • Camp Mary White
  • Girl Scouts
  • Boy Scouts
  • Lubbock Art Alliance
  • TTU Athletics Raider Reader Program
  • TTU Language, Diversity, and Literacy Program
  • WTAMU Special Education & Center for Learning Disabilities
  • Lubbock Community Theatre
  • Lubbock Public Libraries
  • Literacy Lubbock
  • Lubbock Home School Association
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Kohl’s
  • Raising Canes
  • Alamo Draft House
  • South Plains Obedience Training Club
  • Rainbow Girls

Adult Tickets into the Science Spectrum Museum are $8 

