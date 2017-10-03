Free Creative Learners Reading Fair aims to help students with learning disabilities

The Institute for Creative Learners and the Science Spectrum are teaming up for the second year to host the Creative Learners Reading Fair.

The Institute for Creative Learners has a mission of helping students learn, especially students who struggle to read, understand and succeed in a traditional learning atmosphere.

Creative Learners provides programs to help students learn in their own way and helps parents identify and intervene on their child's behalf.

On Saturday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Science Spectrum, families can attend the free Creative Learners Reading Fair, which will highlight learning difficulties in young students while offering fun activities along with learning issues awareness.

There will be certified dyslexia therapists on hand to discuss problems, give "mini" assessments, and offer guidance on seeking solutions to suspected reading and learning problems.

Merinda Condra is the CEO of the Institute for Creative Learns and said this free day of reading, learning and dyslexia awareness will help shed a light on the problem of identifying learning disabilities and different learning styles.

The event and regular Science Spectrum Museum admission is free to children up to age 12.

FREE Reading Fair Activities:

Mini Dyslexia Screenings

Face Painting

Story Telling

Puppet Shows

Miniature Horses

Dog Agility and Obedience Demos

Short Performances by the Lubbock Community Theater

Activity Booths

Free Books

Meet Curious George and Raider Red!

Vendors & Exhibitors

The Institute for Creative Learners

PBS Kids

Boys and Girls Clubs

Camp Mary White

Girl Scouts

Boy Scouts

Lubbock Art Alliance

TTU Athletics Raider Reader Program

TTU Language, Diversity, and Literacy Program

WTAMU Special Education & Center for Learning Disabilities

Lubbock Community Theatre

Lubbock Public Libraries

Literacy Lubbock

Lubbock Home School Association

Barnes and Noble

Kohl’s

Raising Canes

Alamo Draft House

South Plains Obedience Training Club

Rainbow Girls

Adult Tickets into the Science Spectrum Museum are $8

