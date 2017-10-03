Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Lubbock holding memorial service, Oct. 17

Provided by PILA Lubbock

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as decreed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. One in four pregnancies end in loss and those who have lost generally grieve in silence.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness (PILA) Lubbock invites you to our Sixth Annual Memorial Service as we remember all babies lost to pregnancy or infant loss.

Any parent who has lost a child, no matter when it occurred, or if you know someone who has lost a child, is more than welcome to attend as we remember all babies.

The City of Lubbock will be recognizing October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month at the City Council Meeting, Thursday, October 12, 2017.

What: PILA Sixth Annual Memorial Service

Where: The Heights Fellowship, 6108 66th Street

When: Tuesday, October 17, 7pm

Details: A memorial service remembering our babies lost, no matter how long it has been. If you support this cause, you are more than welcome to attend and support those families that have lost. Refreshments will be served following the service.

Up to date information available at www.pilalubbock.org and www.facebook.com/pilalubbock