Lubbock elementary teacher at Mandalay Bay during mass shooting

Adriana Zamora, a third-grade teacher at McWhorter Elementary in Lubbock, was with her husband on a weekend birthday trip to the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

She says they tried to get tickets to the concert, but the concert was sold out. Instead, they went to a Michael Jackson One concert on Sunday night at Mandalay Bay.

"Our show started about 9:30 p.m. and about 10:30 p.m. they paused. They paused our show and told us they were going to have a brief break, and after about 10 minutes, the show did not start again and they locked the doors. So everyone pulled out their phones and started Googling. I was one of those people. We find out there's an active shooter in Mandalay Bay...and we're in the theater," she said.

The theater was put on lockdown and everyone was told to shelter in place.

“We all took cover because someone tried to come into the theater and we weren’t sure who it was. So I remember going down, my husband threw me on the floor and we all stayed on the ground for about 10 minutes until we were able to come back up,” Adriana said.

With panic on the rise Adriana says she wasn’t sure if someone was going to come in or how they were going to get out.

“I have a daughter...she was at home with my parents. It was just…trying to stay calm. Not trying to panic because there’s tons of people panicking so you’re trying not to panic I tried very hard to stay calm and not let my husband see me panic,” she said.

There were 59 deaths and nearly 530 injured in the mass shooting. A gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay casino. The gunman has been identified by officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

The theater was on lockdown until 6:30 a.m. Monday. The couple immediately ran to the airport to catch their flight back to Lubbock.

She says it was a scary situation and hopes it does not keep them from eventually going back to Las Vegas.

