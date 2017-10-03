Lubbock elementary teacher was staying at Mandalay Bay during ma - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock elementary teacher was staying at Mandalay Bay during mass shooting

Adrianna Zamora recounts the chaos in Las Vegas during the October 1, 2017 mass shooting (Source: KCBD) Adrianna Zamora recounts the chaos in Las Vegas during the October 1, 2017 mass shooting (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Adrianna Zamora, a third-grade teacher at McWhorter Elementary in Lubbock, was with her husband on a weekend birthday trip to the Mandalay Bay Hotel. 

She says they tried to get tickets to the concert, but the concert was sold out. Instead, they went to a Michael Jackson One concert on Sunday night at Mandalay Bay.

"Our show started about 9:30 p.m. and about 10:30 p.m. they paused. They paused our show and told us they were going to have a brief break, and after about 10 minutes, the show did not start again and they locked the doors. So everyone pulled out their phones and started Googling. And I was one of those people, you know. And we find out there's an active shooter in Mandalay Bay... and we're in the theater," she said.

There were 59 deaths and nearly 530 injured in the mass shooting. A gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay casino. The gunman has been identified by officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. 

The theater was on lockdown until 6:30 a.m. Monday. The couple immediately ran to the airport to catch their flight back to Lubbock.

She says it was a scary situation and hopes it does not keep them from eventually going back to Las Vegas.

