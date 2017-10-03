LPD VIDEO: Police searching for vehicle burglary suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD VIDEO: Police searching for vehicle burglary suspect

Video provided by LPD Video provided by LPD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

LPD detectives in the Property Crimes Unit are asking for public help in locating this person.

Police say he is wanted for vehicle burglary, in August, at Gene Messer Chevrolet, which damaged multiple vehicles.

If you know who this person is, or know anything about this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Kennedy is key to Supreme Court outcome on partisan maps

    Kennedy is key to Supreme Court outcome on partisan maps

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-10-03 07:41:10 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:44:12 GMT

    The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.

    The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.

  • Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room

    Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-10-03 07:30:58 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:40:49 GMT

    Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

    Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

  • Trump sees 'miracle' Puerto Rico survival, ignores critics

    Trump sees 'miracle' Puerto Rico survival, ignores critics

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:11:04 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:31:16 GMT

    The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.

    The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.

    •   
Powered by Frankly