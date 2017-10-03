Josh Abbott describes scene of Las Vegas attack

Hours before the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history happened, The Josh Abbott Band took the stage in Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, not knowing what was to come.

Josh Abbott says they played a great show that afternoon and it was a very proud moment for them, a Texas country music band, to be there.

Before Jason Aldean started playing, Abbott left to check on his fiancée in their hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

They were in their room when he heard the gunshots. His room overlooked the concert, the same view the shooter had, just a few floors above.

"I was in panic mode, watching helplessly above as you could just see everyone running around and you could hear the shots being fired. It was hard watching it happen and not being able to do anything about it, knowing that my band was down there and I was supposed to be down there with them," Abbott said.

His band members were right in the middle of the chaos, trying to stay alive.

"Several of them had to take cover. They heard it and saw the bullets hitting all around them, I think several of the guys saw someone get shot and it's pretty bad, it's pretty horrific," Abbott said.

Fortunately, none of the band members were hurt and are all now back home with their families.

Abbott says he has not stopped thinking about the victims.

"It's been sad reading stories of all the victims and trying to remember if I saw them in the crowd. You just start to beat yourself up, you start to think about it," Abbott said. "t's just really an experience I'll never forget."

Stepping back on stage with shows this week, the question lingers, are they ready to play?

"We'll have to really talk about it as a band to make sure everybody's ok because physically, we're all fine, none of us got shot. I think a couple of the guys felt some shrapnel from bullets hitting the ground, but mentally I think a lot of the guys are really struggling because of what they saw," Abbott said.

No specific events have been scheduled at this time, but Abbott says he would like to be a part of honoring those who lost their lives that night.

