Josh Abbott describes scene of Las Vegas attack

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
Consider this: We cannot prevent evil in the world, but perhaps for just a moment, we can stop politicizing other people's tragedies and concentrate instead on healing the wounded.
Consider this: We cannot prevent evil in the world, but perhaps for just a moment, we can stop politicizing other people's tragedies and concentrate instead on healing the wounded.