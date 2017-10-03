KliffNotes: Heading into Kansas game

The Red Raiders are undefeated no more, after their gut wrenching 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State in their Big XII Conference opener.

So now the question becomes, how will the team respond?

“Yeah, great. They're disappointed Saturday night, but we get over it,” Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “That's the nice thing about practicing Sundays this season. You get it out of your system, you get back out there and move on to the next.”

Against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech struggled to run the ball.

That’s something the team knows, they must fix.

“Yeah, I thought against Houston we did and last week we didn't. So, we've just got to get better,” Kingsbury said. “If we want to have success in the Big 12, all the teams that have won our league have run the football effectively. We didn't last week, and we just have to improve upon that.”

So up next for the Red Raiders is a team they have beaten for 10-consecutive seasons, but coach Kingsbury knows the Kansas Jayhawks will try to change that comes Saturday.

“We know our struggles there in the past. Last year was a very competitive game up until the end here,” Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “So we know what we're getting ourselves into. They've had two weeks to prepare. We'll get their best shot and our players understand that.”

