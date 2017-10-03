Rain and more rain on the way

Showers and more storms for the region on Wednesday into early Thursday.

Some of the stronger storms may produce rainfall up to one inch or more, especially in the northern South Plains and in the Panhandle. Most of the rainfall amounts will likely range between 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch from Amarillo south to Lubbock.

Rain will continue throughout the day Wednesday and extend into the evening, overnight and until around mid-day Thursday. A few isolated storms still possible late Thursday and Friday, but chances will be low.

With clouds and rain chances the daytime highs will be in the 70s for the next two days. You can expect highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and a few degrees higher on Thursday. By Friday, the afternoon temps should move to the low 80s.

Temps will remain in the 70s and 80s over the weekend with low rain chances.

