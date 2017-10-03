Rain and more rain on the way

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
Mark it on your calendar, Oct. 12 is Miracle Jeans Day. The event has become a huge annual fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network.
Mark it on your calendar, Oct. 12 is Miracle Jeans Day. The event has become a huge annual fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network.