Go Casual for the Kids on Miracle Jeans Day

Millions of cigarette smokers could live substantially longer if electronic cigarettes are embraced as a replacement for tobacco during the next decade, a new study contends.
All the good news/bad news studies about alcohol can leave you confused. But research suggests that you still need to keep moderation in mind when you raise a glass.
Nearly 705,000 people were treated for gunshot wounds in U.S. emergency departments between 2006 and 2014, at a cost of $2.8 billion a year, a new study says.
Nearly one-quarter of kidney dialysis patients admitted to the hospital are readmitted within 30 days after discharge, a new study finds.
Taxes, sales restrictions and other policies aimed at alcohol control appear to reduce the likelihood that murders and other violent crimes will be alcohol-related, according to a new study.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Verzenio (abemaciclib) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat women with certain advanced forms of breast cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.
