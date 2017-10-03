Go Casual for the Kids on Miracle Jeans Day

Mark it on your calendar, Oct. 12 is Miracle Jeans Day. The event has become a huge annual fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network.

You'll see everyone from teachers to bankers and weathermen wearing jeans on Oct. 12 after making a gift of $5 to CMN.

All that money will stay here in Lubbock to help the kids at UMC Children's Hospital.

This is a fun, easy way for companies to get involved.

Just call (806) 775-8250 at UMC for information.

The folks at UMC will send you the number of stickers you need for all who are participating in your office. Employees can wear those stickers on Oct. 12, to explain their donation on the theme Going Casual for Kids.

You might even find that the judge in the courtroom is wearing jeans to show support for the Children's Miracle Network on Oct. 12!

