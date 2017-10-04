Paying it Forward to Women's Protective Services

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward to Women's Protective Services in Lubbock.

WPS provides critical services and donations to women and families in Lubbock. According to their director, they serve more than 250 people daily. WPS is just coming off their back-to-school need, and with the holidays approaching, they need extra help to serve people in the community.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

