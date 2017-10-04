South Plains 'Fields of Faith' moves to United Supermarkets Arena

The annual South Plains 'Fields of Faith' will be held at the United Supermarkets arena on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The program begins at 7 p.m. and will end by 9 p.m.

This event is the largest single FCA event in the world with 11,000 youth attending.

There are more than 500 adult volunteers from more than 60 area churches involved in the event.

Cars may park in North parking lot, or directly across (west) of the USA. Busses will park in the west parking lot.

