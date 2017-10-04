Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video) Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)
(KCBD) -

Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday.

Maltby entered the bracket as the no. 3 seed and took down Sybille Gauvain of San Jose St. in straight sets (6-0, 6-2). She was then matched up with Rice’s Wendy Zhang who earned a spot in the qualifying rounds after picking up three wins in the pre-qualifying bracket.

Maltby defeated Zhang 7-5, 6-1, and will meet Gabriela Knutson of Syracuse on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. (CT). 

On the doubles side, Maltby and teammate Gabriela Talaba fell in the round of 32 to a duo from the defending national championship team Florida.

The two moved on to the qualifying doubles consolation bracket where they will face Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. (CT).

Talaba will begin singles play on Thursday in the main draw. Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak open doubles main draw play on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • O.J. Simpson: 'Nothing has changed' during prison stint

    O.J. Simpson: 'Nothing has changed' during prison stint

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:20:54 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:52:17 GMT
    O.J. Simpson says "nothing has changed" in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.
    O.J. Simpson says "nothing has changed" in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.

  • Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

    Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:28:43 GMT
    Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)

    Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday. 

    Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday. 

  • Kapshuk fights his way into ITA main draw

    Kapshuk fights his way into ITA main draw

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:26:50 GMT

    Artem Kapshuk of the Texas Tech men’s tennis team secured his spot in the main draw of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships with a pair of hard-fought qualifying wins Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus. Kapshuk punched his ticket into Thursday’s 64-player main draw with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Jake Van Emburgh of Oklahoma.

    Artem Kapshuk of the Texas Tech men’s tennis team secured his spot in the main draw of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships with a pair of hard-fought qualifying wins Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus. Kapshuk punched his ticket into Thursday’s 64-player main draw with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Jake Van Emburgh of Oklahoma.

    •   
Powered by Frankly