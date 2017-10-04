Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday.
Artem Kapshuk of the Texas Tech men’s tennis team secured his spot in the main draw of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships with a pair of hard-fought qualifying wins Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus. Kapshuk punched his ticket into Thursday’s 64-player main draw with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Jake Van Emburgh of Oklahoma.
The Texas Tech volleyball team looks to continue its strong start to Big 12 play as it heads to Norman, Okla., to take on Oklahoma Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., at McCasland Field House. The Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2) are coming off a split of their two-match home stand last week in which they topped West Virginia, 3-1, before battling No. 18 Iowa State to five sets.
The Red Raiders are undefeated no more, after their gut wrenching 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State in their Big XII Conference opener.
