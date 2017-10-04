Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday.

Maltby entered the bracket as the no. 3 seed and took down Sybille Gauvain of San Jose St. in straight sets (6-0, 6-2). She was then matched up with Rice’s Wendy Zhang who earned a spot in the qualifying rounds after picking up three wins in the pre-qualifying bracket.

Maltby defeated Zhang 7-5, 6-1, and will meet Gabriela Knutson of Syracuse on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. (CT).

On the doubles side, Maltby and teammate Gabriela Talaba fell in the round of 32 to a duo from the defending national championship team Florida.

The two moved on to the qualifying doubles consolation bracket where they will face Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. (CT).

Talaba will begin singles play on Thursday in the main draw. Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak open doubles main draw play on Thursday.

