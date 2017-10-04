Kapshuk fights his way into ITA main draw

Artem Kapshuk of the Texas Tech men's tennis team secured his spot in the main draw of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships with a pair of hard-fought qualifying wins Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus.

Kapshuk punched his ticket into Thursday’s 64-player main draw with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Jake Van Emburgh of Oklahoma. He is the fifth Red Raider to play in the main draw since 2005 where he joins the illustrious company of Bojan Szumanski (2005) along with former ITA All-Americans Raony Carvalho (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010), Gonzalo Escobar (2010, 2011) and Felipe Soares (2014, 2015).

"I’m very proud of Artem for fighting really hard today and executing the game plans," Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. "It was a long day of sitting around and waiting, but I thought Artem kept a good mindset and was able to perform well because of it. It’s always a huge accomplishment to qualify and play in the main draw at the ITAs. He’ll get a much deserved day off tomorrow."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.