New voting machines to be used in November election - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

New voting machines to be used in November election

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dorothy Kennedy and Patti Jones talking about the new voting machines (Source: KCBD) Dorothy Kennedy and Patti Jones talking about the new voting machines (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock County introduced the Hart InterCivic Verity voting equipment that Lubbock County voters will use in the November 7th, 2017 Texas Constitutional Amendment Election. 

The Verity voting equipment was used in the May 2017 election cycle for four local entities.  

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Dem senator seeks to ban 'bump stocks' used in Vegas

    Dem senator seeks to ban 'bump stocks' used in Vegas

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-10-04 07:50:49 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:22:42 GMT

    The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.

    The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.

  • Trump in Vegas: 'America is truly a nation in mourning'

    Trump in Vegas: 'America is truly a nation in mourning'

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-10-04 08:40:29 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:22:37 GMT

    President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.

    President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.

  • Mind of a killer: FBI questions Vegas gunman's girlfriend

    Mind of a killer: FBI questions Vegas gunman's girlfriend

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-10-04 07:31:04 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:22:11 GMT

    On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

    On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

    •   
Powered by Frankly