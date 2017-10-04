New voting machines to be used in November election

Dorothy Kennedy and Patti Jones talking about the new voting machines (Source: KCBD)

Lubbock County introduced the Hart InterCivic Verity voting equipment that Lubbock County voters will use in the November 7th, 2017 Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

The Verity voting equipment was used in the May 2017 election cycle for four local entities.

