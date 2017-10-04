Texas Tech Volleyball heads to Oklahoma - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech Volleyball heads to Oklahoma

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech volleyball team looks to continue its strong start to Big 12 play as it heads to Norman, Okla., to take on Oklahoma Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., at McCasland Field House.

The Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2) are coming off a split of their two-match homestand last week in which they topped West Virginia, 3-1, before battling No. 18 Iowa State to five sets. The Sooners (3-13, 0-3), meanwhile are back at home for the first time in two weeks and are looking to end an eight-match skid.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the 71st meeting all-time between the Red Raiders and Sooners with the series split down the middle at 35-35. Oklahoma holds a 19-13 advantage in Norman and has won 22 of the last 23 matches overall. Tech’s lone win during that stretch came in 2015, a 3-2 win at United Supermarkets Arena.

"You see a whole different mindset all the way around," head coach Tony Graystone said when asked of the team’s mentality following their loss to No. 18 Iowa State. "I was really encouraged by the response. They were frustrated, they were disappointed but they also know they were three points from beating a ranked team. They took it all the right way, and I thought we’ve rebounded and are in good shape."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • O.J. Simpson: 'Nothing has changed' during prison stint

    O.J. Simpson: 'Nothing has changed' during prison stint

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:20:54 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:52:17 GMT
    O.J. Simpson says "nothing has changed" in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.
    O.J. Simpson says "nothing has changed" in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.

  • Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

    Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:28:43 GMT
    Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)

    Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday. 

    Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday. 

  • Kapshuk fights his way into ITA main draw

    Kapshuk fights his way into ITA main draw

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:26:50 GMT

    Artem Kapshuk of the Texas Tech men’s tennis team secured his spot in the main draw of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships with a pair of hard-fought qualifying wins Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus. Kapshuk punched his ticket into Thursday’s 64-player main draw with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Jake Van Emburgh of Oklahoma.

    Artem Kapshuk of the Texas Tech men’s tennis team secured his spot in the main draw of the Saint Francis ITA All-American Championships with a pair of hard-fought qualifying wins Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus. Kapshuk punched his ticket into Thursday’s 64-player main draw with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Jake Van Emburgh of Oklahoma.

    •   
Powered by Frankly