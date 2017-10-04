Texas Tech Volleyball heads to Oklahoma

The Texas Tech volleyball team looks to continue its strong start to Big 12 play as it heads to Norman, Okla., to take on Oklahoma Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., at McCasland Field House.

The Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2) are coming off a split of their two-match homestand last week in which they topped West Virginia, 3-1, before battling No. 18 Iowa State to five sets. The Sooners (3-13, 0-3), meanwhile are back at home for the first time in two weeks and are looking to end an eight-match skid.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the 71st meeting all-time between the Red Raiders and Sooners with the series split down the middle at 35-35. Oklahoma holds a 19-13 advantage in Norman and has won 22 of the last 23 matches overall. Tech’s lone win during that stretch came in 2015, a 3-2 win at United Supermarkets Arena.

"You see a whole different mindset all the way around," head coach Tony Graystone said when asked of the team’s mentality following their loss to No. 18 Iowa State. "I was really encouraged by the response. They were frustrated, they were disappointed but they also know they were three points from beating a ranked team. They took it all the right way, and I thought we’ve rebounded and are in good shape."

