Nonprofits face big drop in fundraising from Panhandle South Plains Fair

Some South Plains nonprofits say they saw a drop in profits this year at the Panhandle South Plains Fair (Source: KCBD)

Nonprofits across the South Plains said they fell short of meeting their goals at one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

A drop in profits at the Panhandle South Plains Fair now has some organizations wondering if they need to plan another fundraiser.

Kim Davis is President of the Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS chapter.

"We have always joked around here that it is fair week and it's going to rain, but the rain was a little harder and a little more intense and seemed to drive away attendees at the fair more than in the past," Davis said. "It has been a major fundraiser for probably over 40 years."

AMBUCS uses the profits to purchase therapeutic tricycles for children and veterans with disabilities.

"The therapeutic trikes are $500 and up. We also offer scholarships to physical and occupational therapists in school around the country," Davis said.

This year, however, Davis said the organization fell short of its goal.

"We were down about 20 percent to 25 percent this year. That is significant when you consider that you have probably 30 to 50 percent cost of goods for the sales process. Every little bit you go down cuts into what you would be doing to help the community," Davis said.

AMBUCS is not alone. KCBD spoke with other organizations including the Lubbock Dream Center and the Science Spectrum who said they too saw a drop in profits.

"It was very disappointing," Davis said.

Davis said the organization will start working on its next fundraiser, a wine walk, in April, in hopes of bringing in more money for its mission.

"I won't say that we are not coming back next year. We are evaluating what we want to do. I have had some members approach me with some possibilities of quick and easy fundraisers we could do to make up the difference this year," Davis said.

