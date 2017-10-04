Communities In Schools of the South Plains hosting Fall festival, Oct. 15

Provided by Communities In Schools of the South Plains

Communities In Schools of the South Plains will be hosting a Fall Food Truck and Music Festival on October 15th, 2017 at The Legacy Play Village/McAllister Park located at 6301 Marsha Sharp Frwy Lubbock, TX 79407 from 11:00am – 5:00pm

There will be Shopping Vendors, Food Trucks, Fun Activities for Children and Live Music during the event. The only cost to attend will be any type personal hygiene product or monetary donation. These products will be given to children as needed through our programs.

This event is a fundraiser for Communities In Schools of the South Plains.

We are the number one dropout prevention program in the nation and we work in 56 campuses and 16 school districts right here on the South Plains.

All the money raised will stay right here in our community.

Bring lawn chairs

Music Line Up:

Mike Pritchard 11:00am – Popular Oldies

Michael Richards 12:00pm – Pop and Rock

Cameron Jones 1:00pm – Country

Jerry Serrano 2:00pm – Popular and Soft Rock

Daniel Cadra 3:00pm – Country

Jenni Dale Lord 4:00pm – Americana and Country

Please add this event to your calendars. We would love to come speak to help promote this event.

Visit www.cissouthplains.org for more information on our programs.