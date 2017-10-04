Lubbock man indicted for charges connected to Nov. 2016 shooting

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.
An Amherst, Texas man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of indecency with a child - exposure. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Johnnie King exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl on July 14, 2017.
An Amherst, Texas man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of indecency with a child - exposure. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Johnnie King exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl on July 14, 2017.
According to records from the Department of Public Safety, a 14-year-old runaway girl from Lubbock was the victim of a sexual assault in May 2017. The reports say the girl was found with 33-year-old Jose Hinojosa Jr. of Ralls, Texas.
According to records from the Department of Public Safety, a 14-year-old runaway girl from Lubbock was the victim of a sexual assault in May 2017. The reports say the girl was found with 33-year-old Jose Hinojosa Jr. of Ralls, Texas.