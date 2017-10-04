Lubbock man indicted for charges connected to Nov. 2016 shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted for charges connected to Nov. 2016 shooting

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Ricky Alvarez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Ricky Alvarez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault with bodily injury using a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that happened on November 20, 2016.

According to his indictment, he "then and there, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bodily injury to Guadalupe Alejandro by shooting him, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, to-wit: a gun, during the commission of said assault." The indictment goes on to say in count two, Alvarez fired a gun at Alejandro.

The police report says officers were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of 53rd Street. They were told a person was shot and the suspect was still on the scene. The report says the victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital where he was sent to the operating room.

Officers were told the suspect, Alvarez, was armed with a rifle.

A K9 officer and the SWAT team were on the scene and forced their way into the home where Alvarez was barricaded. 

Witnesses on the scene told police Alvarez and Alejandro were in the front yard fighting. When they were finished, the witness told police Alejandro continued to escalate the situation. The witness said Alvarez shot Alejandro in self-defense.

Alvarez was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

