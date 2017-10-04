Ralls man indicted on charges of sexual assault of a child - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Ralls man indicted on charges of sexual assault of a child

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Jose Hinojosa Jr (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jose Hinojosa Jr (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

According to records from the Department of Public Safety, a 14-year-old runaway girl from Lubbock was the victim of a sexual assault in May 2017. The reports say the girl was found with 33-year-old Jose Hinojosa Jr. of Ralls, Texas.

The report from the Department of Public Safety says Hinojosa started sending messaged to the child when she was 13 years old. The report says he admitted he had sex with the 14-year-old, and also a 15-year-old child.

DPS report also says there were some questionable images on his phone of the 14-year-old. 

Hinojosa has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

