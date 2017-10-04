Amherst man indicted on charges of indecency with a child - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Amherst man indicted on charges of indecency with a child

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Johnnie King (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Johnnie King (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

An Amherst, Texas man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of indecency with a child - exposure.

According to the indictment, 36-year-old Johnnie King exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl on July 14, 2017.

King is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

