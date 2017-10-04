Grand jury indicts man on charge of aggravated kidnapping

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, which is a first-degree felony.

According to the police report, 18-year-old Brittin Daniel Robinson was arrested on November 5, 2016 after being accused of holding a woman against her will.

The report says the victim texted a friend, saying "Help me, hurry, I am scared, he took my phone, he's trying to kill me."

The friends arrived at the apartment and said they saw the woman standing in the window and it looked like she was being pulled away from the window. The window blinds were shut and they told police they heard a scream from inside the apartment.

The friends kicked down the door and held Robinson down until police could arrive.

Police reported Robinson would not cooperate and was irate. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is still being held on a $20,000 bond.

