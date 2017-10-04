FULL VIDEO: LPD news conference about attempted kidnapping

The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.
It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.
