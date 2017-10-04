FULL VIDEO: LPD news conference about attempted kidnapping

Lubbock police have provided more details about an attempted kidnapping that happened at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Wednesday afternoon.

LPD officers were attending a training course on the second floor around 2 p.m. when they heard a woman screaming in the lobby.

Officers ran down the stairs and were met by a woman running up to meet them.

Police say the woman had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping and the male suspect was still on the scene.

An LPD officer, assisted by a Fire Marshal, took the man into custody.

Officers were told that the man had approached the woman multiple times while in the lobby and as the woman attempted to walk away, the man grabbed her and began carrying her into an adjacent room.

The woman began screaming and struggled to get away. She quickly broke free and ran toward officers coming down the stairs. Others nearby also ran to help her.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Lucio Dominguez Jr., was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping. Dominguez is believed to be homeless.

The woman was not injured.

LPD Chief Greg Stevens held a news conference on Thursday morning to provide some more details.

He said the suspect, Lucio Dominguez Jr. is well known to the police and to the Homeless Outreach Team, but he is described as "often combative" and he has refused to accept help.

He has been charged with public intoxication. Officers believe he may have been under the influence of synthetic marijuana, but that has not been confirmed as of Thursday.

Stevens thanked civic center employees and the fire marshal on scene for their help, and he particularly praised the victim for her courage in this situation:

"I want to applaud the victim for doing what she could do - she fought back, she screamed loudly, and she did the right thing to draw attention to the circumstances, and because of that, it drew a lot of attention and certainly the attention of those police officers that were across the building, on the second floor, in a classroom - drew their attention so they could run to her aid. She was able to free herself from the individual and begin running away. The officers found her running towards them. She was able to point out the individual and officers were able to make that apprehension."

Stephens says this may not be appropriate in every instance, but in a case like what happened Thursday he would encourage victims to, "Make as much noise, fight as hard as you can, scream as loud as you can."

This case remains under investigation.

