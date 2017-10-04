LPD: 1 in custody after attempted kidnapping at Lubbock Civic Center

Lubbock police are investigating what they're calling an attempted kidnapping that happened at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Wednesday afternoon.

LPD officers were attending a training course on the second floor around 2 p.m. when they heard a woman screaming in the lobby.

Officers ran down the stairs and were met by a woman running up to meet them.

Police say the woman had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping and the male suspect was still on the scene.

An LPD officer, assisted by a Fire Marshal, took the man into custody.

Officers were told that the man had approached the woman multiple times while in the lobby and as the woman attempted to walk away, the man grabbed her and began carrying her into an adjacent room.

The woman began screaming and struggled to get away. She quickly broke free and ran toward officers coming down the stairs. Others nearby also ran to help her.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Lucio Dominguez Jr., was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping. Dominguez is believed to be homeless.

The woman was not injured.

This case remains under investigation.

