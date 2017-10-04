LFR puts out house fire in 2100 block of 2nd Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR puts out house fire in 2100 block of 2nd Street

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire in the 2100 block of 2nd Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

There were smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house but firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

No word on the extent of damage or the cause of the blaze as of Wednesday night.

