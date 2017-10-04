Lubbock police investigating vehicle burglary spree, shots fired in Lakeridge

The Lubbock Police Department said Wednesday the only thing uncommon about a crime spree over the weekend was the burglary of marked law enforcement vehicles.

A shots fired call near 85th Street and Quinton Avenue Sunday night led to the discovery that the string of crimes was connected.

Sasha Claiborne heard the shots.

"I felt a little agitated, a little scared, certainly just overwhelming fear coming out of me," Claiborne said. "I felt fearful. That was the overriding emotion."

Officers arrived around 7:15 p.m. Sunday and found out residents at the Boulders at Lakeridge had also been shot at earlier that day.

LPD says the shots were fired in that same apartment on Saturday after a verbal altercation.

Claiborne lives in that apartment complex and said it's very unusual for something like this to happen.

"It shouldn’t have happened," Claiborne said. "It shouldn’t happen anywhere. I’ve been all over Lubbock in residences and the like that didn’t have anything like that happen to them. For it to happen in a nice neighborhood it’s quite shocking."

In the early investigation, police were told four males left the shootings in a gold Chevy Malibu. They were found in the 500 block of 50th Street and arrested for engaging in organized crime, theft of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Another person was arrested after police were given permission to search the home for possession of marijuana. Police also found items stolen from a Lubbock County Sheriff's vehicle and a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Those vehicles were broken into that Friday within an hour, just three miles from each other.

A stolen pickup used in those burglaries was also recovered.

"It’s a lack of common decency and common sense," Claiborne said. "Do you know yourself well enough to not hurt another person?"

Claiborne hopes things will calm down with the suspects off the streets.

"I hope it’s a deterrent," Claiborne said. "I really do."

