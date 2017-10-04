Race for the Cure this Saturday, Oct. 7

Lace up your shoes for one of the biggest races of the year in Lubbock, set for this Saturday, Oct. 7.

Race for the Cure is a fundraiser that provides care and resources to those affected by breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen West Texas website shows the organization has already raised more than a hundred thousand, but the goal is nearly twice that.

This is a good thing for Lubbock because 75 percent of all the money raised stays here to help local organizations that support breast health or comfort breast cancer patients treated in this area.

The cost of registration varies.

It's $20 for breast cancer survivors; $30 for adults ages 13 and up; $40 for timed runners; and $40 for Sleep In For the Cure. Even your dog can join the cause in ‘Bark for the cure', or $50 ad a human/pet team.

Registration on race day is $40….starting at 7:30 at the civic center.

The Susan G. Koman organizers say the fundraising going on today through efforts like this race in Lubbock will help reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. within in the next 10 years.

To register, go to http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=6961&pg=entry

