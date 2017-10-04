Bennie Wylie helps Tahoka Football program prepare for district - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bennie Wylie helps Tahoka Football program prepare for district

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
(KCBD) -

Former Texas Tech Strength and Conditioning Coach, Bennie Wylie has returned to West Texas to help the Tahoka Bulldogs football team get ready for district play.

Tahoka (2-3) is off this week, but using all of their resources to prepare for the start of district as they face Seagraves (3-2) next week.

Wylie spent seven seasons with the Red Raiders during the Mike Leach era, helping develop 14 NFL Draft picks and finishing 46-18 overall.

"It's an honor to interact, coach, motivate someone else's team, it's an honor," said Bennie Wylie. "To have Coach Overstreet just invite me out and let me take charge of his team for a little bit it's an honor. To give the reigns to someone else that's a big deal to me and an honor so it was great to come out and it's good to be back out here in West Texas."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Bennie Wylie helps Tahoka Football program prepare for district

    Bennie Wylie helps Tahoka Football program prepare for district

    Thursday, October 5 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-10-05 17:02:36 GMT

    Former Texas Tech Strength and Conditioning Coach, Bennie Wylie has returned to West Texas to help the Tahoka Bulldogs football team get ready for district play.

    Former Texas Tech Strength and Conditioning Coach, Bennie Wylie has returned to West Texas to help the Tahoka Bulldogs football team get ready for district play.

  • O.J. Simpson: 'Nothing has changed' during prison stint

    O.J. Simpson: 'Nothing has changed' during prison stint

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:20:54 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:52:17 GMT
    O.J. Simpson says "nothing has changed" in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.
    O.J. Simpson says "nothing has changed" in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.

  • Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

    Maltby advances to qualifying round of 16

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:28:43 GMT
    Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)

    Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday. 

    Junior Felicity Maltby will play for a spot in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships singles main draw after collecting two wins in the qualifying bracket on Tuesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly