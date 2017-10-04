Bennie Wylie helps Tahoka Football program prepare for district

Former Texas Tech Strength and Conditioning Coach, Bennie Wylie has returned to West Texas to help the Tahoka Bulldogs football team get ready for district play.

Tahoka (2-3) is off this week, but using all of their resources to prepare for the start of district as they face Seagraves (3-2) next week.

Wylie spent seven seasons with the Red Raiders during the Mike Leach era, helping develop 14 NFL Draft picks and finishing 46-18 overall.

"It's an honor to interact, coach, motivate someone else's team, it's an honor," said Bennie Wylie. "To have Coach Overstreet just invite me out and let me take charge of his team for a little bit it's an honor. To give the reigns to someone else that's a big deal to me and an honor so it was great to come out and it's good to be back out here in West Texas."

