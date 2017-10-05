Austin City Limits offering ticket refunds following Las Vegas shooting

As thousands of people are gearing up to attend the Austin City Limits music festival this weekend, some may be reconsidering following the shooting in Las Vegas. The event runs two weekends, the first from October 6th through 8th, and the second from October 13th through 15th.

ACL representatives say they will offer refunds to those fans who no longer wish to attend the festival in light of that attack.

Ticket holders will need their front gate ticket order information. You can either send an email or call 512-674-9300 to begin the refund process.

General admission tickets range from $100 for a one-day ticket to $255 for a three-day ticket, but many are already sold out.

ACL's organizer says safety is their top priority. Austin Police are reviewing their security plan ahead of the event, as well.