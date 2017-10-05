Austin City Limits offering ticket refunds following Las Vegas shooting

Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.
The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.
